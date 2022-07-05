Dubai South Properties announced on Tuesday the launch of South Bay master development, located in The Residential District of Dubai South.

A press statement posted on the Government of Dubai Media office website said the new project, located on the Expo Road, would comprise 800 villas and townhouses, 200 waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre long crystal lagoon, more than 3 kilometres of waterfront promenade, and multiple beaches.

Other amenities in The Residential District, according to the statement include, public parks, sports courts, retail shops, a hypermarket (opening in October 2022), a mosque, a petrol station, a school in the near future, and a public bus route connecting The Residential District to the Expo Metro station.

