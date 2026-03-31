DAMAC Properties sold 3,663 residential units in the first quarter of 2026, as Dubai’s property market recorded strong growth despite ongoing regional geopolitical tensions.

Managing Director Amira Sajwani said in a statement that demand remains robust, supported by the UAE’s economic fundamentals and investor confidence in the real estate sector.

According to data from Dubai REST, total real estate sales in Dubai reached 246.12 billion UAE dirhams ($67 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with AED142.7 billion ($39 billion) in the same period of 2025, representing a 72.46 percent year-on-year increase.

Sajwani said the UAE’s stability and long-term economic strategy continue to support market performance and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global investment destination.

“In the presence of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai, we have nothing to fear. History has taught us that the UAE always overcomes challenges and emerges stronger.”

She added that construction across all DAMAC projects is progressing in line with planned timelines, with no changes to scheduled handovers.

Earlier, the developer had announced that its Safa One development is 56 percent complete, with core wall levels advancing to Level 46 in Tower A and Level 49 in Tower B.

DAMAC Properties closed 2025 with sales reaching AED 36 billion ($9.8 billion).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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