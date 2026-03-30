Dubai master developer Damac has announced that work is in full swing on its Safa One development which continues to take shape, rising steadily on the Dubai skyline. The overall construction stands at 56% completion, with core wall levels advancing to Level 46 in Tower A and Level 49 in Tower B.

The project is branded by Swiss luxury jeweller de Grisogono and the interior designs are inspired by the emeralds and diamonds that are commonly found on the jeweller's most famous pieces.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Safa One de Grisogono redefines the parameters of luxury, said Damac in a statement. It features two stunning towers designed by the acclaimed Killa Design.

According to Damac, Tower A, the taller of the two tower blocks, will have an urban tropical island 'with cascading waterfalls, plentiful plants, as well as the sounds and sights of exotic birds.'

Inspired by jade necklaces, the balconies will contain small gardens with exotic trees and flowers that give the façade a green garden effect. The podium will have a shade-casting trees, tropical plants and flowers, stated the developer.

Offering 1-3 bedroom apartments, 2-4 bedroom duplexes, and 5-bedroom penthouses, it combines opulence with the lush beauty of Safa Park for an extraordinary living experience.

Each milestone embodies elegance, precision, and a vision of luxury living coming to life, said the Dubai master-developer.

With the work moving at a steady pace, the project is on track for December handover, it added.

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