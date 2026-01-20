In 2025, DAMAC Properties expanded locally and internationally, with pioneering global partnerships, collaborations and ambitious project launches, including Chelsea Residences in partnership with Chelsea Football Club, master community Riverside, DAMAC District, and DAMAC Islands 2.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has announced the beginning of “a new era”, following a record year with sales reaching AED 36 billion. DAMAC Properties is ranked the No.1 private developer in the UAE, capping a year of growth, steered by visionary leadership and robust fundamentals.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, said: “2026 marks a new era for DAMAC. Our focus is clear: delivering dream homes for families with the highest quality standards in the market. This next chapter will also be defined by landmark new projects and global partnerships. I look forward to sharing what we have planned this year.”



Notably, in November 2025, DAMAC Properties achieved AED 11 billion in sales in just five hours for DAMAC Islands 2, confirming sustained demand for luxury waterfront, resort-style communities in Dubai. This result surpassed the record-breaking DAMAC Islands launch in 2024, which generated over AED 10.2 billion in sales in under 24 hours and was recognised by Guinness World Records for the highest revenue from a real estate launch in a single day.



Amira Sajwani added: “DAMAC has long held the number one position as the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, a leadership it has maintained for many years and will continue to build on. We thank the UAE leadership, our Founder, our partners, brokers and teams for supporting and sharing our vision in launching and building world-class projects.”



Since being founded in 2002 by visionary Founder Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC Properties has had a robust track record, having delivered a staggering 50,000 units with over 54,000 more under construction. In 2025, DAMAC Properties expanded locally and internationally, with pioneering global partnerships, collaborations and iconic project launches.

DAMAC Properties’ first launch of 2025 reinforced its position as a global luxury real estate developer with the unveiling of Riverside Views in Dubai in January, blending waterfront-focused living with wellness and lifestyle-oriented amenities. The launch event featured international celebrities, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

DAMAC also secured a global partnership with Chelsea Football Club. Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, the iconic residential development born of this landmark global partnership features a unique investment proposition, combining Chelsea F.C.’s brand equity with a once-in-a-generation location on Dubai’s last prime waterfront lands. Once built, Chelsea Residences will stand as one of the last remaining waterfront corner plots offering unobstructed 270-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline. DAMAC also featured on the front of Chelsea FC’s men’s and women’s shirts for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

DAMAC launched Capri One in August 2025, adding another residential cluster designed around water views and community living. One month later, DAMAC also launched DAMAC District, an integrated community within the DAMAC Hills master community, redefining urban living in Dubai.

The portfolio was further elevated by the biggest launch of the year - DAMAC Islands 2, a waterfront master community that expands the developer’s island-living portfolio. DAMAC also officially entered the Iraqi market with the Phase One launch of DAMAC Hills Baghdad, its first luxury master community in the Iraqi capital.

Throughout the year, DAMAC offered attractive payment plans and set new standards for financial flexibility in real estate investment in the UAE with innovative banking partnerships for customers.

