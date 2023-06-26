MUSCAT: Reflecting the strong uptrend in economic ties between the two friendly countries, the Omani government is tendering out large stretches of the Adam – Haima – Thamrait highway for dualization to partnerships or joint ventures of Omani and Saudi construction contractors.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced that bids for the third, fourth and fifth sections of the key carriageway linking the north and south of the Sultanate of Oman may be submitted jointly by Omani and Saudi companies. The three sections aggregate to a total length of around 400 kilometres.

The announcement is in line with a pledge by the Ministry, made at a media briefing earlier this year, to ensure the expeditious completion of the dualisation of the Adam – Thamrait highway, presently the only lifeline for overland passenger and freight movement between the north and south of Oman. It is also the preferred route for GCC tourists driving from their respective countries to Salalah for a holiday during the khareef.

Tenders for the three sections will be announced in a phased manner, the Ministry said. But to bid for the contracts, Omani and Saudi JVs must also register with the General Secretariat of the Tender Board and hold the requisite high grades.

Spanning a total distance of 717.5 kilometres, only 280 km of the Adam – Thamrait highway have been dualised. This dualised section covers the distance from Adam to Umm Al Zamayem. A further 37.5 km stretch is due to be tendered out for construction soon. That leaves the lion’s share of about 400 km yet to be dualised.

Divided into three roughly equal sections, the first is Section 3, which extends 132.5 kilometers from Haima to Maqshin. In addition to a dual track, the section will also feature two truck weigh stations, five laybys for trucks, dedicated parking for emergency vehicles of the Royal Oman Police, and emergency exits.

Section 4, also roughly 135 kilometers long, connects Maqshin with Dawkah via Qitbit. Traversing important oilfield areas, the stretch will feature a total of 14 turning lanes, 27 parking bays, three truck laybys, and ROP parking.

Section 5 runs from Dawkah all to the Thamrait and covers a total distance of 132.7 kilometres. In addition to safe entry points and exits, this stretch will also include 20 turning lanes, 16 parking bays, a truck weigh station, four lay-bys and parking for the ROP.

