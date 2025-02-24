PHOTO
Dubai-headquartered contracting company Drake and Scull International (DSI) announced on Monday that it has secured two major contracts with a combined value exceeding 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272 million) for Arabian Hills project.
The two contracts encompass:
- Infrastructure works contract for Area 10 (Sun Valley) and power works, street lighting, and contingencies for Services Authority Works, valued at AED 452,852,000.
- Infrastructure works in Area 05 (Park Vista) and power works, street lighting, contingencies for Services Authority Works, and the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant, with a total value of AED 557,809,000.
"These contracts are part of a large portfolio of projects that we are
currently working on, in addition to numerous tenders that we are competing for in various sectors," said Muin El Saleh, CEO of Drake & Scull International (DSI).
The AED 22 billion ($6 billion) Arabian Hills Estate project, launched last year, is located on the Dubai - Al Ain Road and comprises 14 phases spread over an area of 244 million square feet.
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
