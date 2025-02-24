Dubai-headquartered contracting company Drake and Scull International (DSI) announced on Monday that it has secured two major contracts with a combined value exceeding 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272 million) for Arabian Hills project.

The two contracts encompass:

Infrastructure works contract for Area 10 (Sun Valley) and power works, street lighting, and contingencies for Services Authority Works, valued at AED 452,852,000.

Infrastructure works in Area 05 (Park Vista) and power works, street lighting, contingencies for Services Authority Works, and the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant, with a total value of AED 557,809,000.

"These contracts are part of a large portfolio of projects that we are

currently working on, in addition to numerous tenders that we are competing for in various sectors," said Muin El Saleh, CEO of Drake & Scull International (DSI).

The AED 22 billion ($6 billion) Arabian Hills Estate project, launched last year, is located on the Dubai - Al Ain Road and comprises 14 phases spread over an area of 244 million square feet.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

