Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company announced on Monday the official launch of its 22 billion UAE dirhams ($6 billion) flagship project, Arabian Hills Estate.

The project, spanning a total area of 244 million square feet, is located on the Dubai - Al Ain Road and comprises of 14 phases, according to the developer’s press statement.

Arabian Hills Master Plan

The project will initially offer residential plots ranging from 12,000 to 132,000 sq. ft. with flexible payment plans of up to five years and is open to all nationalities.

The community will also feature villas and apartments of various sizes, with more details to be revealed in the future, the statement said.

The initial stages of the project are set to be completed by the first quarter of 2025 with infrastructure construction contract awarded to National Transport and Contracting Company.

Deca Real Estate is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.

Arabian Hills Estate is a partnership between Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company and Ara Real Estate Development, the real estate division of Core International Holdings Group.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

