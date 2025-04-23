The value of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Sharjah reached AED13.2 billion during the first quarter of 2025, marking a 31.9 percent increase compared to AED10 billion during the same period in 2024. The number of executed transactions rose by 4.8 percent to 24,597, up from 23,478.

The growth reflects increasing investor confidence in Sharjah’s stable and investor-friendly environment, supported by advanced infrastructure and a diverse range of investment opportunities.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated: “The qualitative leaps witnessed by Sharjah’s real estate are a fundamental pillar in the comprehensive and balanced economic growth process, which Sharjah is steadily leading, thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the diligent follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, which have placed Sharjah on the regional and international real estate investment map.”

He added that the emirate continues to strengthen its role as a regional economic hub through a diversified economy and robust legislative framework that safeguards rights and boosts investor confidence.

A total of 8,123 sales transactions were recorded during the quarter, a 32.2 percent increase from 6,146 in Q1 2024. The transactions were spread across 169 areas, covering 46 million square feet and amounting to AED10.7 billion.

The highest number of sales was recorded in Muwailih Commercial with 1,787 transactions worth AED1.9 billion, followed by Al-Belaida (902 transactions, AED851 million), and Al-Khan (536 transactions, AED665 million).

Residential properties dominated the sales segment, accounting for 78.9 percent of transactions (2,894 deals). Industrial properties followed with 477 transactions (13 percent), commercial properties with 259 (7.1 percent), and agricultural properties with 39 (1 percent).

The department recorded 1,417 mortgage transactions worth AED2.4 billion, executed through 21 financial institutions. The highest number was in Um Fanain (113 mortgages, AED170.6 million), followed by Muwailih Commercial (66 mortgages, AED246.5 million), Al-Hamriyah West (65 mortgages, AED158.6 million), and Al-Sajaa Industrial (60 mortgages, AED148.2 million).

Four new residential projects were registered in Muwailih Commercial, Al-Tay, and Al-Tay West.

Investors from 97 nationalities participated in Sharjah’s real estate market during Q1 2025. Emiratis led with AED5.2 billion (39.8 percent of total investments). GCC nationals invested AED509.8 million (3.9 percent), while Arab nationals invested AED3 billion (22.3 percent). Foreign investors contributed AED4.5 billion (34 percent).

The number of foreign investors rose 25.3 percent year-on-year to 3,725, with 3,951 properties traded by non-UAE nationals, up 25.2 percent. The growth is attributed to legislative reforms allowing foreign ownership in designated areas of Sharjah.

Emirati investors topped the list with 7,198 properties, followed by Indian (796), Syrian (502), Egyptian (391), Iraqi (318), and Jordanian (303) investors.