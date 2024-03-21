Dubai-based Deyaar Development has announced that its key subisidary Deyaar Facilities Management has been rebranded as 'Ontegra' thus embarking on a progressive future towards integrated, technology-driven solutions in the FM industry.

This strategic move aligns with the group’s commitment to enhancing operational excellence and setting higher standards through innovation and sustainability, said a statement from Deyaar.

In conjunction with its new brand identity, Ontegra will introduce new services, with stronger emphasis on utilising artificial intelligence to digitise the company's service delivery, said a statement from Deyaar Facilities Management.

The term ‘Ontegra,’ which is a combination of the words ‘Onward’ and ‘Integration,’ denotes the fusion of cutting-edge technology with a commitment to operational excellence.

This aligns with the company’s commitment to SMART (Sustainable, Methodical, Agile, Reliable, Technology-driven) principles and goals of utilising AI and technology to improve customer experiences, and guarantee sustainable asset and building management.

According to Deyaar, Ontegra is transitioning to a Microsoft-based system, highlighting its commitment to research and development.

With the help of direct insights into shifts in consumer demand, the company will be better equipped to deliver customer-centric products and services, it stated.

Along with the new brand identity, the company also revealed its plans to introduce two new voice-based AI-powered assistants 'Techi' and 'Alegra’ built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the coming months.

Techi is an in-house, multilingual operations assistant that can mimic human conversations and perform a variety of tasks like scheduling appointments, preparing quotes, generating invoices, and more.

Similarly, Alegra, offers AI-powered customer support, seamlessly substituting for a conventional help desk representative to provide prompt and effective customer service. With revolutionary products designed to set new standards in the Facilities Management space, Ontegra reiterates its commitment to fully digitising internal and help desk operations, and leading the industry in digital transformation.

CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami said: "The rebranding of our facilities management arm to Ontegra marks a pivotal transition for Deyaar. We are heading into a new era and are firmly focused on harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge technologies to help us transform our operational efficiency and service delivery."

"Today, embracing the power of digital transformation is non-negotiable – it will take us into the future, enabling us to meet the dynamic needs of our customers in a more integrated manner. This strategic rebranding and the introduction of innovative services are just the beginning. With Ontegra, we are charting a course towards a future where our operations are more sustainable, our methodologies more agile, and our services more aligned with the expectations of a digital world," he stated.

Ontegra General manager Adnan Jabri said: "We are delighted to be making this strategic shift as Deyaar Facilities Management transforms into Ontegra for a new future. The vision of seamless integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into our core business processes marks a significant milestone in this forward-looking journey."

"This transformation is a major undertaking that impacts every aspect of the business, from internal operations to customer relations, and is far more than a simple, strategic decision," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

