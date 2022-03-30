EDGNEX, a global digital infrastructure provider owned by UAE-based property group Damac, has broken ground on its new data centre in Saudi capital Riyadh.

The company identified Riyadh as the next location for its collection of world-class data centre facilities mainly owing to the 17,720-sq-m facility being located at Industrial City 2, just 19km away from city centre and 47km from the airport.

The new data centre, which will have a maximum IT load of 20MW, will go live in Q3 2023.

The facility’s close proximity to Riyadh’s city centre will provide low-latency access to the entire Saudi market, and customers will benefit from high-fibre density and connectivity options, it stated.

The new data centre will support the Saudi Vision for 2030 by providing a foundation for local and regional digital transformation and innovation, while aiming to attract global multi-nationals to the country.

EDGNEX is the most recent investment of Hussain Sajwani, Emirati businessman and founder of Damac Group.

"The KSA is one of the most exciting and dynamic ICT markets in the Mena region. The Saudi government has demonstrated its commitment to innovation and we are proud to be supporting its long-term vision for digital adoption," remarked Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of Damac Group.

"We want to help attract hyperscalers and innovators from around the world and give them a foundation for growth in the kingdom," stated McLoughlin.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to serve growing local demand while offering world-class facilities to players from across the globe. We look forward to growing together with partners and customers in the KSA," he added.

EDGNEX is a digital infrastructure provider that identifies and invests in the next digital hubs. It identifies markets where new investment in digital infrastructure can have maximum impact on local economies, enterprises and end users.

