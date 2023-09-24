Bahrain Marina Development Company announced on Sunday that Nass Contracting would be the principal contractor for the Bahrain Marina project while Mohamed Salahuddin Engineers & Architects (MSCEB) will oversee the construction of the initial phase.

The developer said in a statement that the first phase represents an investment of more than $244 million while the overall project has been estimated at more than $530 million.

Spanning 256,000 square metres (sqm) and situated along Manama's eastern coastal strip, Bahrain Marina includes a marina club building, a commercial complex, restaurants, a multi-storey tower featuring sea-view apartments, the Bahrain Marina Residence luxury hotel and a beach resort, according to the press statement.

The masterplan of the development was designed by Benoy.

When complete, Bahrain Marina will offer 274 freehold residential units, 192 retail outlets, 1,769 underground parking spaces, and 235 berths for yachts and boats. The 304-key hotel would have a built-up area of 68,637 sqm, while the beach resort will span an area of 37,814 sqm.

