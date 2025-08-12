Mira Developments, a UAE-based luxury real estate company specialising in branded residential properties, has announced elaborate expansion plans in Oman, mainly with focus on picturesque Salalah within Dhofar Governorate.

Unveiling its key GCC plan, Mira said it has acquired 1 million sq ft of prime land at Salalah for setting up a master-planned development.

The announcement was made during a three-day retreat hosted by the company in Salalah, which brought together over 100 industry professionals, including real estate brokers, architects, and representatives of international lifestyle brands.

The event served as a platform to unveil Mira’s upcoming master-planned development in the region, alongside future projects such as Mira Coral Bay. The retreat also featured closed-door workshops and strategy sessions focused on sustainability, branded living, and design innovation.

"Our expansion into Oman reflects our commitment to tapping into high-growth markets in the GCC," remarked Tamara Getigezheva, the co-founder of Mira Developments.

"Salalah offers a unique environment for luxury real estate that aligns with our vision of integrated, branded living," she stated.

Salalah, known for its cooler climate during the Khareef monsoon season, is increasingly being viewed as a destination for luxury development in Oman, she added.

Founded in the UAE, Mira Developments specialises in branded residential properties delivered fully furnished through partnerships with global names including Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, and Elie Saab.

Its portfolio includes turnkey high-rise residences and gated villa communities across the region.-TradeArabia News Service

