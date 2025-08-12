KUWAIT CITY - The development of Shuwaikh Beach – one of the most prominent waterfront sites in the Capital – has reached its final stages, say sources from the Kuwait Municipality.

Sources said the final touches for the project are underway, including the completion of service facilities and installation of signage and marine safety systems, in preparation for its official opening in the last quarter of 2025.

Sources disclosed that the Capital Governorate Committee in the Municipality will approve the final opening date for the project in its meeting scheduled for early September.

Sources pointed out this came after three official postponements due to the need to complete infrastructure and services, particularly concerning marine safety, walkways and other finishing touches. Sources confirmed that coordination is underway with the Tourism Enterprises Company (TEC) to determine the opening date; indicating that the project extends over a coastal area estimated at 150,000 square meters, with a commercial percentage of 1.5 percent and a recreational percentage of three percent.

Sources said it consists of distinct areas like sports fields and playgrounds, a sandy beach, an enclosed garden, multi-purpose areas and an interactive checkers game.

In another development, sources also talked about the progress of the Jahra Corniche project.

They said the environmental studies and the master plan were completed in the first quarter of 2025, and infrastructure work has started, reaching about 30 percent completion by the end of July.

The project includes establishing the foundations for the seaside promenade, storm water drainage network, green areas and initial planting.

Sources pointed out that there was a delay in some construction packages due to the redesign of certain parts of the path based on the comments of the Environment Public Authority in order to reduce the environmental impact on the beach, along with the removal of 116 chalets obstructing the project.

Sources affirmed that the Municipality is close to completing the preparation of the specifications booklet for the project, which includes a sea walkway, bicycle paths, green areas, and recreational facilities to offer it to the private sector before the end of this year, under the rules and regulations.

Sources added that the first phase, which includes the walkway and basic facilities, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026; while the remaining phases will be completed by the end of the same year.

