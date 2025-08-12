Egyptian private real estate firm Just Development will launch a mixed-use project in the New Administrative Capital next month with total investments of around 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($21 million), Chairman Osama Gomaa told Zawya Projects.

Located in the New Capital’s downtown district, the 12-storey 4,150-square metre development will comprise offices, retail units, and serviced apartments.

Archrete has been appointed as the project’s design consultant, while Identity will serve as the main consultant.

Gomaa said construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with targeted sales of EGP 2 billion ($41 million) upon completion.

(1 US Dollar = 48.51 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

