Bahrain will launch a major tender for constructing a metro network in the first quarter of 2023, local newspaper Gulf Daily News reported.

The bids will be invited after announcing the list of qualified consortiums to implement the project, the report said, citing Assistant Under-Secretary for Land Transportation Hussein Ali Yacoub.

A total of 11 global infrastructure majors are in the race for 29-kilometre Phase 1 of Bahrain Metro, which is being procured as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project, according to previous reports by Zawya Projects and others.

KPMG is the lead transaction advisor, Egis is the technical advisor and DLA Piper is the legal advisor for the project.

The 109-km, fully automated urban railway network comprising of four transit lines will be developed in four phases.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)