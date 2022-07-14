Bahrain expects to conclude the prequalification stage for Phase 1 of its public-private partnership metro project by the end of this month.

The evaluation of the prequalification bids for the 29-kilometre Phase 1 will conclude by the end of the month, local newspaper Gulf Daily News (GDN) reported on Wednesday, quoting Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi.

The report cited the minister as saying that the May 8 deadline for receiving prequalification bids was extended to the end of July.

The 11 companies that applied to prequalify for Phase 1, which would be developed under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) model, are China Harbour Engineering Co (CHEC), China Railway Group (CREC) and CRRC (Hong Kong) from China; Egypt's Orascom Construction; France's Alstom; South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction; India's Larsen & Toubro; Australia's Plenary Group; UAE-based Virtue Global Holding; and Bahrain's Taqi Mohammed Albahrana Trading Est. and Aradous Energy Generations Co.

In April 2022, Ireland’s ESB International Engineering & Facility Management was awarded the enabling works design and advisory services contract for Phase 1 and Phase 1A.

The 109-km, fully automated urban railway network comprising of four transit lines will be developed in four phases.

