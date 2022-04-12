Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has awarded the enabling works design and advisory services contract for Phase 1 and Phase 1A of the Bahrain Metro public-private partnership project.

“Ireland’s ESB International Engineering & Facility Management has been awarded the enabling works design and advisory services contract for $3.8 million and work has commenced on the project,” a source told Zawya Projects.

The contract was awarded by end of January 2022.

The source said the scope covers planning and designing the diversion of utilities conflicting with the metro, proposing new corridors for the diverted utilities, site preparation and road access.

He estimated the value of the enabling works package at $100 million.

In November 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Canada’s SNC Lavalin was the lowest bidder for the consultancy tender.

Phase 1 of the Bahrain Metro is approximately 28.6 kilometres long with 20 stations, while Phase IA is 8 kilometres long with four stations.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024.

