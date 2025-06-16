Oman has invited bids for a landmark mountain resort in Jabal Al-Akhdar, the country’s highest summit, at a cost of around 1.2 billion Omani rials ($3 billion).

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has invited qualified international consultancy firms to bid for the master planning and detailed engineering design of the project, newspapers in the Gulf sultanate reported at the weekend.

Known as the Al Jabal Al Aali project, or the Omani Mountain Destination, the development is envisioned as a mixed-use residential, hospitality, and wellness district spanning an 11.8 square kilometres site atop Al Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliya Governorate.

Part of a prestigious portfolio of sustainable cities promoted by the Ministry, Al Jabal Al Aali will feature more than 2,500 homes, 2,000 hotel rooms, a health and wellness hub, as well as biodiversity and sports facilities.

In addition to the overall master plan, the selected consultant will be responsible for the comprehensive infrastructure design, including planning, architecture, engineering, and tender preparation and award for major infrastructure and building components.

A key highlight of the development is the Western Wellness Village, an integrated health and ecotourism cluster featuring approximately 500 residential and hotel units backed by RO200 million ($520 million) in investments.

Spanning 630,000 square metres (sqm), the village will underscore the project's appeal as a premier wellness destination. Al Jabal Al Aali is expected to host a population of around 10,000 residents.

The project forms part of Oman’s broader urban development vision, which aims to attract billions of Omani rials in investment over the next decade across a suite of integrated tourism and residential projects.

Submission of bids for the Al Jabal Al Aali tender close on 10 July 2025, the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

