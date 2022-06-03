The Lebanese University Hospital in Baghdad outskirts is on track for opening this month, a statement by Baghdad Investment Commission said.

The 89-bed public-private partnership (PPP) project is located in the Bismayah area and is modelled on Lebanese University Hospitals in Maysan and Muthanna governorates.

The three-storey hospital has been built over an area of 4,500 square metres, and will cater to Baghdad and surrounding areas with speciality departments, emergency and intensive care rooms, surgery and laboratories.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)