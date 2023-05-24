The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Wednesday that a total of 200 companies submitted 424 expressions of interest in three healthcare Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in Riyadh and Eastern regions.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) tenders for the Long-Term Care (LTC) and Skilled Nursing Homes (SNH) Project; Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals Project and Home Healthcare Project for the Second Health Cluster in Riyadh region, and the First Health Cluster in the Eastern region in Dammam were issued on 13 March 2023 and closed on 16 April 2023, according to an NCP press statement.

The statement said the three projects attracted the interest of companies from 21 countries across Asia, Europe, Australia, North America and the Middle East.

A total of 139 companies from 16 countries expressed interest in the Extended Care project, 131 companies from 17 countries in the Medical Rehabilitation project and 154 companies from 14 countries in the Home Healthcare project.

Saudi companies represented the majority of the submissions at about 70 percent. In a related announcement, the Tadawul-listed Future Care Trading Company said it had been shortlisted to participate in the Home Healthcare project, which involves providing home-based healthcare services to 10,000 patients in Riyadh and Dammam.

The project details are as under:

Long-Term Care (LTC) and Skilled Nursing Homes (SNH) Project: Design, development, financing, maintenance and operation (medical and non-medical) of long-term care and skilled nursing home with a capacity of 200 beds and nursing care centres with a capacity of 100 beds for each region.

Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals Project: Design, development, financing, maintenance and operation (medical and non-medical) of medical rehabilitation hospitals with a capacity of 150 beds and 120,000 therapy sessions for outpatient patients for each region.

Home Healthcare Project: Medical services for 5,000 active patients in each region.

The complete list of companies is available on the NCP website.

Last month, the Saudi health ministry announced that it would procure three maternity and children's hospital projects and 224 primary health centres under the PPP model.

