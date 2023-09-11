Dubai-listed Amanat Holdings (Amanat) and Saudi-based Mada International Holding have announced a partnership to collaborate on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in Saudi Arabia, focused on the long-term care and rehabilitation segment.

The partnership unlocks the potential for significant PPP opportunities in Saudi Arabia, commencing with participation in the upcoming 900-bed PPP post-acute care tender in Riyadh and Dammam, accelerating Amanat’s target of delivering 1,000 beds.

The partnership supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s efforts to address an estimated 16,000-bed supply gap in post-acute care, the companies said in a joint statement.

Amanat Healthcare, which includes Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre, is a prominent player in post-acute and long-term care in the GCC.

Mada International has participated in several large-scale PPP projects in Saudi Arabia, such as the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madinah), Modern Milling Company and City Cool.

Read more: Saudi Arabia receives 424 expressions of interest for 3 healthcare PPP projects

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.