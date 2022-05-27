Baghdad Ring Road project would be included in the 2022 budget, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning said.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the funds for design and studies were included in last year's budget of Directorate of Roads and Bridges in the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works.

The project involves the construction of 94-kilometre long, 100-metres wide fourth ring road around Baghdad at a cost of $1 billion.

The project is expected to relieve traffic congestion inside Baghdad and stimulate development of the areas along its route since the value of real estate is expected to go up, Al-Hindawi said.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)