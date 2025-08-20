Oman’s Asyad Ports has invited consultants for conducting geotechnical investigations for expanding the Suwaiq Port located in the North Al Batinah Governorate.

The investigations are a precursor to obtain environmental permits for the expansion, according to the tender documents.

The purpose of the investigation is to collect representative soil samples for testing the physical and mechanical properties to assess the ground condition for the proposed development spread over 60.242 hectares.

The submission deadline and technical bid opening date is 11 September 2025.

In early August, state news agency ONA reported that initial studies for the expansion project are nearing completion with preliminary preparations underway.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology had signed a 40-year concession agreement with Asyad Group to develop, manage, and operate Suwaiq Port.

Under the agreement, the port’s area will be expanded to over 3,60,000 square kilometres and a 500-metre long and 14-metre deep sea berth will be constructed to accommodate a wide variety of vessels.

The expansion is expected to transform Suwaiq port into a key logistics hub integrated with Al Batinah Coastal Road, Al Batinah Expressway, Khazaen Economic city, Sohar Port and Khazaen dry port.

Suwaiq Port specialises in small and medium-sized vessels with a capacity of up to 10,000 tonnes. In the first half of 2025, the port handled around 400 million tonnes of cargo and received 429 vessels.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

