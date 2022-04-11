Qatar - Acciona Cultural Engineering (ACE) has successfully completed the museography, fit-out and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, the world's largest museum dedicated to Olympics and sports, in co-ordination with local joint venture partner UCC.

ACE, a specialist in the design and implementation of projects for museums, expo pavilions, exhibitions, events and interiors, is a unit of leading Spanish infrastructure major Acciona.

Spread over a 19,000 sq m area, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is located next to the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, one of the key venues that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November this year.

It will boast key facilities such as a café, restaurant, auditorium, meeting rooms and library as well as a gift shop, a members lounge and eight galleries covering almost 9,000 sq m of exhibition space.

International experts at work

In all, 95 companies and more than 700 people from 23 nationalities were involved in delivering the museum, with ACE&UCC-JV in charge of coordinating and integrating all the specialist subcontractors.

ACE said its joint venture was responsible for co-ordinating with a global team of specialists, including creative professionals, architects, engineers, artists and replica manufacturers, content creators, AV hardware, digital and media experts, lighting designers and museography specialists, all working together to deliver the most innovative and technologically advanced museum dedicated to sports.

These works include the partial design, development and implementation of the museum as a whole including the Museography Exhibitions, the complete technical development of the fit-out and the MEP of the project, it added.

"This is one of the largest project ever undertaken by ACE, and I am proud we were able to deliver it on time and to everyone’s satisfaction despite of the ongoing global challenges," remarked Aitor Tàrrega Astigarraga, the ACE and JV Project Director.

In addition to the permanent collection, the 3-2-1 will house temporary exhibitions, educational programmes and activities to promote the values of sport.

Olympic and sports gallery

The exhibition space inside the museum is arranged into eight galleries, as follows:

*World of Emotion provides an overview of the museum's themes.

*A Global History of Sport charts the history of sports across the globe. It includes nearly 100 objects and reproductions, dating from the 8th century BCE to present times, graphics, audio-visual and interactive digital elements.

*The Olympics gallery follows the evolution of the Olympic Games from ancient times to the birth of the modern Olympics and their significance today. The gallery features a display of every torch from the Summer and Winter Olympic Games from 1936 onwards. The gallery's Olympic Theatre shows an immersive video that tells the story of the birth of the modern Olympics.

*The Hall of Athletes gallery celebrates sporting heroes from across the world.

*Qatar - Hosting Nation gallery invites visitors to explore the Gulf nation's role in hosting international sporting events starting with the Asian Games Doha 2006.

*Qatar Sports gallery presents the development of sports in the country - from traditional games such as falconry and camel racing to the arrival of international sport and competitions.

*The Activation Zone (a design and build gallery) promotes physical activity across Qatar and encourages the adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle.

*Temporary Exhibitions Gallery.

According to ACE, the museum is part of the Olympic Museums Network (OMN), which currently includes 22 Olympic museums around the world.

A major player in the region, ACE has several outstanding works to its credit such as the design, development and execution of 150 media productions for the National Museum of Qatar; the museum development and implementation of Msheireb Museums in addition to key GCC projects such as the National Museum of Oman, Dubai Expo 2020 (Sustainability Pavilion, UAE Pavilion, Spanish Pavilion, Youth Pavilion, Expo Live Pavilion, Thematic Pavilions and Micro-museums), as well as the Shindagha Museums in Dubai and the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

