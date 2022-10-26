Abu Dhabi-based Miral has projects under construction worth over 13 billion UAE dirhams ($3.4 billion) in Yas Island and across the emirate, with plans to launch three more soon, the company said in a press statement.



SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, a marine-life park, will open on Yas Island in 2023. The other two projects are teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, of which Miral started developing this year, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

Miral, which also unveiled a new visual identity, said its strategy for the next five years will focus on continuing to grow and develop Yas Island by delivering new leisure and entertainment destinations, as well as ventures that will help diversify Abu Dhabi’s economy

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)