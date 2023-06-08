Aldar Properties (Aldar) will commence construction on the second building at The Source, a residential community in the Cultural District of Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Source II follows the sell-out of the first building at The Source, comprising 204 housing units.

The new building will have 148 residential units, with prices starting from 2.82 million UAE dirhams, the Abu Dhabi-listed developer said in a statement.

Targeting a 2 Pearl Estidama rating and LEED certification, the building will have sustainable design principles and green building technology to save water and energy.

The Source II will be designed to enhance energy efficiency, targeting at least an 18 percent reduction in energy use against ASHRAE 2010, a global benchmark that establishes minimum requirements for energy efficiency in buildings.

Handovers are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, the developer said.

