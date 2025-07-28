Casagrand, a leading real estate brand in India, is all set to make its UAE debut with a key residential project on Dubai Islands.

This foray into the international market is part of Casagrand’s long-term vision to expand into high-potential real estate destinations, setting the stage for a new chapter of innovation-driven, lifestyle-focused developments outside India.

Established in 2003, Casagrand has evolved over the past two decades into a market-leading real estate powerhouse with a strong presence across South India.

With over 160+ landmark projects, 53+ million sq. ft. of living spaces, and a customer base of 55,000+ families, the brand has continuously raised the bar in urban living through future-ready designs, on-time delivery, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, said the company in a statement.

Having transformed the residential landscape in cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad, Casagrand is now setting its sights on the UAE.

The company has a strong commitment in the region looking at land parcels across key growth communities and masterplans, expected to develop over 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use developments in the UAE over the next 3 years, it stated.

Founder and Managing Director Arun MN said: "Our entry into the UAE is a proud and exciting moment for all of us at Casagrand. Over the last 22 years, Casagrand has built a track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and with precision. We want to bring this experience and approach to this market."

"We believe the UAE’s visionary leadership, investor-friendly policies, and vibrant cosmopolitan lifestyle present the perfect environment for our next phase of growth. We are here for the long haul and our aim is to deliver differentiated lifestyle experiences that blend architectural brilliance, value-driven design, and exceptional community living – reflecting the hallmarks of the Casagrand promise," he added.

