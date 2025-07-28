As UAE continues to implement its key urban agenda, its residential real estate sector is poised to register steady and sustained growth over the coming years, according to Arabian Gulf Properties, a key real estate developer.

The value of residential real estate transactions is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.66% over the next four years, stated the developer in its report.

This trajectory reflects a robust outlook for the UAE’s property market, buoyed by growing investor confidence, strong policy support, and the nation’s continued appeal as a hub for economic opportunity and lifestyle excellence, it added.

Arabian Gulf Properties, under the leadership of Chairman Badar Rashid Alblooshi, views this trend as a clear signal of the market’s resilience and evolution.

The company continues to advocate for urban development strategies that balance economic value with sustainable growth and inclusive community-building.

"This sustained market growth is a positive indicator for the real estate sector of the UAE. As demand matures and diversifies, developers must continue to innovate and deliver communities that serve the long-term aspirations of residents and investors alike," remarked Alblooshi.

"At Arabian Gulf Properties, we see long-term value creation as the cornerstone of meaningful development. Our projects are guided by a commitment to quality, adaptability, and a deep understanding of urban needs—not just for today, but for the decades ahead," he added.

With an expanding portfolio of developments that prioritise livability, connectivity, and architectural integrity, Arabian Gulf Properties said it remains firmly positioned to support the next chapter of national growth.

The company’s strategic focus on mixed-use destinations, people-first design, and sustainable infrastructure places it at the forefront of the private sector’s contribution to the UAE’s evolving real estate landscape.

As the UAE prepares for a new phase of demographic and economic transformation, Arabian Gulf Properties affirms its role as a committed partner in shaping future-ready cities built on trust, value, and visionary planning, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).