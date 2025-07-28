Leading real estate developer London Gate has announced the launch of three distinct residential projects in collaboration with Octa Properties in Dubai including a Franck Muller-branded residential development that brings the signature sophistication of the Swiss watch brand to a striking new waterfront address.

For these projects, London Gate will be the launching developer, while Octa Properties will be the exclusive sales and marketing partner.

The new lineup of projects has been presented as part of the companies’ ongoing collaboration, in a bold move to redefine the emirate’s property sector. These projects are:

•A modern, design-led collection of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Dubai South, with family-friendly amenities and a stunning rooftop.

•A boutique low-rise residential building in Jumeirah Village Circle, offering studios, one- and two-bedroom units with seamless access to Dubai’s key hubs.

•A distinctive Franck Muller-branded residence in Dubai Maritime City, inspired by luxury yacht living and infused with the timeless precision and design language of the brand.

On the tieup with Swiss watch brand, the duo said it marks their second partnership following the successful launch of Vanguard by Franck Muller.

The collaboration was formalised through a signing ceremony held at the Octa Properties Sales Centre.

This next chapter in the alliance includes another Franck Muller-branded development, this time located in Dubai Maritime City, bringing the signature sophistication of the Swiss watch brand to a striking new waterfront address.

On the new projects, Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, said: "Our ongoing partnership with Octa Properties continues to flourish, and this latest slate of projects, especially our continued collaboration with Franck Muller, exemplifies our shared dedication to redefining luxury living in Dubai."

Founded in 2014, London Gate, he stated, has carved a niche in the real estate landscape by marrying architectural refinement with globally celebrated design brands, setting new standards in residential development.

London Gate’s signature developments, such as the record-breaking Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower and the sold-out Vanguard Tower, reflect its dedication to quality, design-led living, and strategic partnerships with world-class brands, he added.

Octa Properties CEO Fawaz Sous said: "We are thrilled to be selected once again for this new wave of developments with London Gate. From our successful first collaboration on Vanguard by Franck Muller to now expanding into three diverse communities, this partnership reflects the deep trust and synergy between our teams."

"As a strategic partner, Octa Properties will drive the sales and marketing efforts for these projects, ensuring they resonate in today’s competitive market," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).