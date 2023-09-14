Saudi Arabia’s ICT service provider Saudi Call and China’s Shanghai Lumaotong Group (LMT) and China Mobile International Limited (CMI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch data centres in the Kingdom.

The parties will cooperate to construct 100 megawatts (MW) Tier III and Tier IV Saudi Call Crownland data centres in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and NEOM, China government-owned Xinhua news agency reported.

LMT Group Chairman Zhan Lujin said that the move will help meet the needs of information and data services from emerging industry sectors and Saudi enterprises, supporting the region’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

