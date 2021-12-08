Dubai, United Arab Emirates : ZOOM, UAE’s leading home-grown convenience store chain, today announced a first-of-a-kind partnership with leading Emirati logistics company, Mohebi Logistics, as its official logistics provider for its convenient stores located across Expo 2020 Dubai’s site.

The agreement was signed by Mr Zaid AlQufaidi, Managing Director, ENOC Retail, and Mohammed Mohebi, CEO, Mohebi Logistics. Mohebi will be responsible for streamlining logistics including handling of all deliveries and product restocking at the 10 ZOOM stores and Service Station of the Future throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai period.

This partnership reiterates the commitment from ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to effectively meet the high demands of Expo 2020 Dubai and support the UAE in executing a seamless event. Currently, only supporting ZOOM stores at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, ENOC Group plans to extend this partnership to its wider ZOOM network.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “We are committed to providing the highest levels of convenience through best-in-class services to meet the needs of visitors across all of our ZOOM stores at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, which is aligned to supporting the UAE in executing a seamless event. As a new business model, we see great potential in expanding this partnership to the rest of the network in due course. Furthermore, our partnership with Mohebi Logistics, an Emirati company, showcases our strong support for the local business community.”

Mohammed Mohebi, CEO, Mohebi Logistics, commented: “We are delighted to partner with ZOOM and help them meet the growing demands at The World’s Greatest Show, in line with our commitment to excellence and customer service. As an Emirati company, we are excited to be able to offer our vast experience and best in class know-how to ZOOM who is a strategic partner and with whom we wish to grow and expand our partnership to the rest of their network.”

ZOOM recently announced the opening of 10 stores strategically located across the Expo 2020 Dubai’s site. Offering a range of fresh and packaged food and beverages products, in addition to other consumer essentials and Expo-branded souvenirs, ZOOM is consistently serving 75,000 customers in the premises of the World’s Greatest Show every week.

ZOOM is an Authorised Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai, with tickets available for purchase across all stores including standalone stores, convenience stores across ENOC and EPPCO’s service stations, and outlets located on the Dubai Metro network.

