“Gujarat is India’s Gateway to the UAE and is well-positioned to be the UAE’s Gateway to India.” - Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Bhupendra Patel

The Chief Minister invites industry titans in the UAE to participate in VGGS 2022 and invest in Gujarat

Team Gujarat visits India Pavilion at Dubai Expo, meets with top ministers of the UAE Government

The two-day Vibrant Gijarat Global Summit Roadshow recorded the signing on 19 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth more than Rs300 billion (US$3.97 billion) across various sectors were signed in the presence of Mr. Bhupendra Patel, the Hon’ble Chief Minister from the State of Gujarat, India.

In his first official foreign visit to the UAE, the Hon’ble Chief Minister from the State of Gujarat, India, Mr. Bhupendra Patel, said India and the UAE have shared a rich history for centuries. The relationship between the countries was built on age-old trade links, converging economic and strategic interests and ancient cultural and religious ties.

A team led by Hon’ble Chief Minister was in the UAE to invite participation in the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022, scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, 2022, at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.

During the keynote address, he spoke about various policies and schemes to attract investors to the State. “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi (the then Hon’ble Chief Minister of the State), Gujarat took rapid strides in social and economic development. He added that the State has continued his legacy to develop a resilient, responsive, and vibrant economy,” he said.

Addressing top officials and industry leaders of the UAE, Mr. Patel said that business-friendly policies, robust industrial & logistics infrastructure andenhanced quality of life has made Gujarat the most preferred investment destination.

“With talent, technology and transparency, Gujarat is rapidly enhancing its capabilities and offering globally competitive opportunities for collaboration. There is a focus to deepen engagement across sectors, fresh and traditional alike,” Mr. Patel said.

An audio-visual presentation during the Roadshows showcased the potential of the State as a global business hub. Speaking on the business opportunities in Gujarat, Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Mines), said Gujarat’s focus is not only on providing incentives to industries but also on developing an ecosystem that promotes cost-competitive manufacturing.

Dr. Gupta also highlighted Gujarat’s excellent performance in attracting FDI in the past decade and its unique distinction of being the best-performing State on parameters such as LEADS Index, Water Management Index, State Startup Ranking, and many more.

At the event, industry leaders shared their business experience in Gujarat. Mr. Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group shared with the audience that the Government of Gujarat is propelling the development of futuristic and sustainable mega-infrastructure projects such as Dholera Special Investment Region, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), World’s largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Renewable Energy Park and several other projects.

The Chief Minister concluded the Roadshow by inviting the thought leaders and business fraternity present in the audience to participate, partner and prosper in Gujarat.

Mr. Jagdish Panchal, Minister of State for Industries, Gujarat, Mr. K. Kailashnathan, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE and other senior officers from the State Government also participated in the Roadshow.

The team visited the Dubai Expo venue and took a tour of the India Pavilion. In the UAE, Roadshows were held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister met Cabinet Ministers from the UAE; namely, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Hon’ble Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and H.E Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister also held one-on-one meetings with select business leaders, including H.E. Mr. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman & CEO, D.P. World, Mr. Yusuf Ali M. A. Chairman & Managing Director, Lulu Group International, Dr. Azad Moopen, CMD, Aster D.M. Healthcare, Mr. Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice-President, Sharaf Group, Mr. Sharad Bhandari, Managing Partner, Ardent Advisory & Accounting, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, Hon’ble Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance Govt. of Mauritius, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, CEO, Conares, among others.

On his two-day visit, the Hon’ble Chief Minister also visited the BAPS temple site and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

With this power-packed visit, many industry leaders from the UAE are likely to participate in the VGGS 2022 and invest in the State of Gujarat.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021