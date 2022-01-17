Dubai, UAE: The UAE National Cyber Security Council and Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim for further improving coordination and response time to potential cyber-attacks in the UAE. The MoU will enable all government and semi-government entities to be safeguarded by Injazat’s Cyber Fusion Centre’s ‘Detection and Response’ services.

Underlining the UAE’s proactive approach to addressing the challenges caused by rapid digital technological development, the MoU will allow Injazat to provide standardized ‘Detection and Response’ services to all government entities at competitive rates and also train and equip UAE nationals in cyber security. In addition, it will enable the co-creation and development of future-facing cyber defense products by Injazat to proactively mitigate cyber risks and secure the digital infrastructure of the UAE, enhancing local and regional cyber security capabilities as well as demonstrating leading practice

The MoU was signed by Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government at Intersec, the largest security exhibition in the Middle East region, currently underway in Dubai. The MoU will help ensure business continuity and digital protection while supporting the vitally important national sectors to achieve total digital transformation. The “Detection and Response” services would also involve cyber threat intelligence, threat defense operations and digital forensics, offering an integrated view of the continually evolving threat landscape with contextualized and actionable data at the council level to help make informed decisions and responses.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said: “Maintaining business continuity in strategic sectors is a top priority in the council's strategy to confront suspicious cyber-attacks proactively and with high efficiency. Injazat’s state-of-the-art Cyber Fusion Center will centralise and streamline incident detection, enable coordinated responses, and provide a unified approach to neutralize potential threats which is an absolute necessity today when countering cybercrimes. The fact that we are able to protect and strengthen the readiness of our relevant authorities and sectors through a home-grown entity gives me immense pleasure and pride and we look forward to further collaborations in the future”

Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat, said: “As the digital enabler and technology champion of the UAE, we are delighted that such a strategic and significant partnership will help further the digital advancements goals set out by the government. Today’s announcement is a testament to Injazat’s expertise and commitment towards developing and deploying next-generation cyber capabilities and solutions that are intelligence-driven, collaborative, and automated for countering advanced security threats. Given the growing complexity of cyber-attacks and how interconnected our systems are, a proactive and single integrated function is essential to ensure the cyber resilience of our critical infrastructure. This agreement between the Injazat and the National Cybersecurity Council will be beneficial in the areas of cyber threat intelligence sharing, cybersecurity exercises, national talent development, and will also help cement what is already a strong and fruitful partnership between the two organizations.”

Injazat launched the region’s first-ever Cyber Fusion Centre (CFC) in June 2020 to boost protection against data breaches and cyber-attacks. The CFC stands apart from any competitor in its radically different approach to cyber defense by proactively managing advanced threats, unlike traditional Security Operations Centers, which is more focused on identifying and reacting to incidents. Cyber Fusion Centers also help organizations streamline their systems and assimilate information into actionable strategies and tactics while improving productivity and reducing costs.

About UAE Cyber Security Council

The Cyber Security Council is the official agency overseeing UAE’s national cybersecurity and aims to strengthen cybersecurity in the Emirates and improve co-ordination and response times to potential attacks. It also develops policies and laws to strengthen cybersecurity. It is chaired by the Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and will contribute to creation of legal and regulatory frameworks that covers all types of cybercrimes. The committee also secures existing and emerging technologies and establishes a robust National Cyber Incident Response Plan to enable swift and coordinated response to cyber incidents in the country.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022