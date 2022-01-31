Dubai, UAE: To support the government response to COVID-19 and help curb the spread of the Omicron variant, 3M (NYSE:MMM) today shared essential information on 3M N95, FFP2 and FFP3 respirators including where to buy them in the region, how to ensure a proper fit, and why they are considered the standard for protection.

“Since the start of the pandemic, 3M has been committed to helping lead the fight against COVID-19,” said Laszlo Svinger, Vice President & Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa. “In the last two years, we have seen an unprecedented demand for critical products such as the 3M N95 respirators, which are NIOSH-approved and filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, including those that may contain viruses. With the increased supply of these masks, we are able to meet demand and protect people, communities and essential workers, and better support the economy.”

"As we have throughout the pandemic, 3M is committed to making sure everyone who needs a respirator N95 has access," said Raymond Eby, President of 3M's Personal Safety Division.

3M's N95 respirators are NIOSH-approved and filter out at least 95% and 94% for FFP2 of airborne particles, including those that may contain viruses.

"Fit matters. N95s need to be worn correctly to protect effectively," said Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, Vice President and Respiratory Protection Leader at 3M. "Respirators must seal to your face to direct inhaled and exhaled air through the filter. They are designed to fit a wide-range of faces and move with your face as you talk."

3M N95, FFP2 and FFP3s are available at all major retailers and online platforms in the region, and for essential workers through medical and industrial distributors. 3M is the largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in the U.S., with manufacturing plants in South Dakota and Nebraska.

