Dubai, UAE: – TiE’s largest ever Global Summit (TGS2021) opened its doors today to more than 3,000 entrepreneurs, investors, VC’s, start-ups, world leaders, and TiE Charter Members from all across the world for the first time in the UAE.

The event started with an opening keynote by H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Another keynote was delivered by H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications on Our Digital Economy. H.E Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai addressed the strong relations between India & UAE to co-create Global Innovation.

There was a special address by Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman, EMAAR; Chairman, Noon who spoke about "The Middle East - Rediscovering Entrepreneurship".

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of Etisalat Group was in conversation with Ross Maclean, Group Chief Executive Officer The Collective, UAE who spoke about enabling a hyper connected world.

In partnership with Noon (Title Partner) and Etisalat (Strategic Partner) and supported by Microsoft, Emirates NBD, Dubai Internet City (DIC), and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the event witnessed global marquee speakers across the industry.

Other prominent speakers on Day 1 were Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm, in conversation with Ronit Ghose, Global Head, Banking, Fintech & Digital Assets – Citi Global Insights. Najla Al Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), UAE (INVITED) with Muna Al Gurg, Director, Retail – Easa Saleh Al Gurg, UAE, in conversation with Shameema Parveen, Co-Founder & CEO, Edutech; Co-Chair TiE Women Global. Shekhar Kapoor, Film Director, bringing unique insight into creating content. Yashish Dahiya, CEO of Policy Bazar and India’s largest insurance aggregator in conversation with Aby Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East. Abdul Rehman Tarabzooni, Founder and CEO of STV in conversation with with Prashant Gulati, TGS, Founder SmartStart Fund. Slim Sikkut, CIO of the Government of Estonia in conversation

Day 2 of TiE Global Summit will see prominent speakers such as H.E Mohamed Bin Talaih, Chief of Govt. Services of UAE, speaking on The Government API Opportunity for Startups.

Other prominent speakers on Day 2 were George Jacob, President and CEO of Bay Ecotarium. Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, interviewed by Jassi Chadha, Founder, President & CEO, Axtria Inc. Shashank Kumar, Cofounder and CEO of DeHaat. Sandeep Nailwal, Cofounder and COO of Polygon. Sunil Gavaskar Cricketer & Commentator In conversation with Anis Sajan Mr. Cricketer & Group Vice Chairman, Danube Group. Ashish Panjabi, COO, Jacky’s Retail President TiE Dubai. Manohar Reddy Founder & CEO, Feuji President, TiE Hyderabad. Praveen Tailam, Chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees, TiE Global Leadership Team. Pradeep Udhas, Managing Partner, KPMG India. Prof. Mohanbir Sawhney. Associate Dean for Digital Innovation at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Mgmt.

The two-day conference showcases various keynotes from different speakers, fire-side chats with experts, panel discussions, start-up pitch sessions, demo sessions on tech trends, blockchain technology, financial inclusion and innovation. It covers various trending topics in the start-up ecosystem and provides entrepreneurs with a curated and intellectual space for networking.

Prashant (PK) Gulati, TiE Global Board Trustee and President Emeritus, TiE Dubai commented, “The TiE Global Summit 2021 will be the largest such conference for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world and will focus on shining the flame on some of the biggest and successful entrepreneurs from more than 100 countries. From in-person networking, word-class speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and clinics to pitch competition, this will be not to miss even, bringing it to the most entrepreneurial city of the world, and as a testament of Dubai being the Global Center for innovation.

The Summit aims at fostering new ideas and provides a platform for investors to identify and fund curated start-ups and entrepreneurs in the b2b and b2c space.

TiE Dubai is the Middle East Chapter of the 60 Chapter global organization that has been fostering entrepreneurship in the region, since its inception at DIC in 2002. With regular events (100+ annually) and flagship programs focused on women (TiE Women), University Students (TiE Uni) and Mentorship, all not for profit and creating the enabling environment for grassroot entrepreneurship.”

For over a decade, the UAE has been prioritising digital transformation. The 2020 UAE Digital Transformation Report highlights the competitive position of the UAE, having ranked first globally in 23 indicators in vital sectors, which include: telecommunications, health, residency, and labour. It was also ranked among the best five countries in 59 indicators and one of the best 10 in 106. Moreover, and according to the 2021 MENA Venture Investment report, the MENA region in 2020 saw a record of $1 billion dollars of investment in start-ups, highlighting the fast-paced growth of potential start-ups in the region.

For more information on TGS2021, visit www.tgs2021.org

To register for the Summit, visit www.tiedubai.org

About TiE:

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. There are currently 15,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 61 chapters across 14 countries. TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, education, incubating, and funding. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

About TiE Dubai:

The TiE Dubai chapter was established in 2003 to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in the Middle East region. TiE Dubai through its diverse charter members provides assistance and guidance to a community of more than 3,000 budding entrepreneurs through events and programs that span across Networking, Mentoring and Education. For more information, visit https://dubai.tie.org/

