Abu Dhabi – UAE : As the leading event organizer, Medetarian Conferences Organizing (MCO) has contributed to the success of healthcare space-events across the UAE with its unwavering commitment to provide state-of-the-art exhibitions and outstanding services.

A Day in Allergy and Respiratory Medicine, now in its 5th year, marks a significant milestone spearheaded by Professor Ashraf Alzaabi, President of the Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS) and Chief of Medicine at the Zayed Military Hospital in the UAE.

“We have been able to continue improving the care of patients with respiratory problems because of the success of our annual conventions. Our objective is to provide best practices and experiences and to network with new and established colleagues, creating and strengthening clinical collaborations in respiratory medicine in the year 2022. This hybrid conference is a breakthrough opportunity to promote medical awareness among our peers across the globe.” – Prof. Ashraf Alzaabi

The hybrid conference will take place at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre on Friday, 29th January 2022, with 160 expected healthcare professionals, together with 14 pharmaceutical companies exhibiting during the conference.

To learn more about this event, visit the website: https://mco.ae/allergyandrespiratory2022/

The Department of Health (Abu Dhabi) has accredited this conference with 7 CME hours.

About Medetarian Conference Organizing (MCO)

Medetarian Conference Organizing has emerged as the leader in medical events and is respected in the region for its pioneering work in bringing all participants in the healthcare network together to discuss medical education in a holistic & meaningful manner.

The MCO leverages upon the experience gained through years of organizing, we have the ability to listen, learn and develop events in line with the expectations of the industry that we serve. With our infinite understanding of the current market, support and guidance from local stakeholders and KOL advisors we bring together state of the art medical events.

MCO events offer a benchmark to the industry for quality and content and lead the way in identifying cutting edge knowledge which is relevant to all the participants. Our experience of delivering high-quality events has enabled us to build a strong portfolio of customized events that we deliver for key clients looking to get that extra advantage over their competitors. Our knowledge of the markets, accreditations, marketing messages and logistics management within the healthcare sector makes us the perfect choice for companies looking to deliver premium events for their target audience.

https://mco.ae/

