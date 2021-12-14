Khobar, KSA: Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), one of the leading companies in the petrochemical sector, has successfully showcased its innovative products and services at the 15th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum. In addition to highlighting its capabilities, the company served as a Sponsor at the three-day event, which took place from 7-9 December at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE.

Over the last decade, the Annual GPCA Forum has served as a vital platform for the chemical industry, bringing together business leaders to address key challenges, recommend effective solutions and share knowledge and experience. Held under the theme “Redefine. Reshape. Reinvent: The Chemical Industry in a Post-pandemic Reality,” this year’s event welcomed industry experts from across the globe to lay the foundation for collaborative, sustainable, and successful recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sipchem delegation was led by CEO Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saadoon together with other senior executives. The forum provided Sipchem with an outstanding platform to showcase its diverse portfolio of products and services, which includes over 15 chemical and polymer products that are distributed in more than 40 countries around the world.

Commenting on Sipchem’s participation in the event, Eng. Abdullah S. Al-Saadoon, CEO, Sipchem, said: “We are proud to support the Annual GPCA Forum, which is one of the most important gatherings for the region’s petrochemical industry and plays a vital role in shaping the future of our sector. It has been very encouraging to reconnect with our industry peers and discuss the latest developments as we seek to leave behind the challenges created by the global pandemic.”

“Sipchem achieved remarkable financial results in the past three quarters. During the third quarter, we reported a leap in net profits to SAR 1.02 billion from SAR 10 million in Q3 2020. We have established a strong position that will enable the company to emerge from the pandemic period with renewed confidence. Participating in distinguished events such as the Annual GPCA Forum helps us to build on this momentum and we are looking forward to further growth and success in the new year ahead,” Eng. Al-Saadoon added.

