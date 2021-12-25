Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Schneider Electric and Worley have signed a partnership agreement to develop and deploy digital solutions and new technologies for the energy market and smart city projects across Saudi Arabia. Together, they will support energy firms and government bodies in the country to achieve their digital transformation ambitions.

By combining Schneider Electric’s expertise in the digital domain and with operational technology with Worley’s digital experience gained from project work around the work, including data visualization platforms to award-winning robotics, the two will seek to provide the Kingdom’s energy firms and government bodies with the support they need to succeed in their own digital transformations in areas that include Artificial Intelligence, the Internet-of-Things and cybersecurity.

Worley is one of the world's largest engineering companies, providing project delivery and consulting services to the resources and energy sectors, and complex process industries. Worley covers the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors.

“Eissa Aqeeli, Senior Vice President, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, Worley, said "By leveraging our strong respective track records and expertise, we expect to make a meaningful impact for our customers in the industries we serve. Bringing more efficient ways of working and enabling better, safer, and more sustainable outcomes through digital.”

“Partnerships are key to ensuring the success of any digital transformation project, and our technological know-how combined with Worley’s project experience and digital capability will mean our customers in the energy sector will have the best of both worlds,” said Mohamed Shaheen, Cluster President for Saudi Arabia, Schneider Electric. “We’re also excited about the possibilities of working together in the smart city space, so we can develop more sustainable and livable conurbations for customers in Saudi Arabia.”

About Worley

Worley is a global company headquartered in Australia and our purpose is delivering a more sustainable world. Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. As a knowledge-based service provider, we use our knowledge and capabilities to support our customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low carbon future.

Worley Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

