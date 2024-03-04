Jeddah: In a research study published today in the renowned scientific journal Nature, scientists affiliated with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) revealed a new strategy in designing perovskite solar cells that extends their lifespan and raises their efficiency to levels comparable to the most expensive silicon solar cells by embedding thin layers of perovskite at the top and bottom of the solar cell interface.



KAUST explained that this discovery is expected to stimulate more investments in solar energy by countries and industries.



"Perovskite solar cells are half as expensive to manufacture as silicon solar cells and are more flexible, expanding the range of applications in which they can be deployed,” said KAUST post-doctoral researcher Randi Azmi, the lead author of the study, adding that “Perovskite solar cells are expected to achieve higher power capacity than their silicon counterparts because they can absorb a wider spectrum of visible light waves.”