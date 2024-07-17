Neft Alsharq Company for Chemical Industries has signed off a contract valued at SAR 2.05 million to supply engine oils, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi company will provide Prime Circle Investment Company with engine oils for two months starting from the contract signing date 13 July 2024.

Neft Alsharq expects the contract to have a positive impact on its financial results for 2024.

Prime Circle Investment Company was established and registered in 2000 in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, with the focus of trading automobile oils.

It is worth highlighting that Neft Alsharq started the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on 25 June this year.

