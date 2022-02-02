Saxo Bank, the leading Fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today launched Money Matters, a new online campaign in the GCC market that will showcase the potential of purpose-driven investment and the impact that active choices can have on investors, society and the world around us.

Money Matters is aimed at investors in the rapidly growing retail sector, with Saxo Bank recording an increase of over 150% in new investors across the region over the last two years. The series of five animated films will touch upon different investment themes and highlight the lasting impact that active choices within a strong financial system can bring.

Damian Hitchen, CEO MENA at Saxo Bank, said: “We have launched the Money Matters campaign to give potential investors a better understanding of the financial system and to the opportunities they have to make choices that can make a real impact on issues that are important to them.

“With the technology and information available now, individuals can take much more ownership of their own money, and we want them to better understand that trading and investment are a means for people and businesses to make an impact - they have the potential to use money as a force of good through purpose-driven investment choices.”

The Money Matters series is another example of Saxo Bank’s efforts to empower and support the region’s many potential investors in the self-directed space. It follows the recent launch of a weekly Arabic-language podcast series, DeepDive with Saxo Bank, and adds to the webinars, market analysis and other products and services including an education hub which all offer trading and investment information to individual investors.

Saxo Bank was founded almost 30 years ago with a focus on democratising investment and trading, combining unique trading and investment technology and expertise to create opportunities, increase transparency and remove barriers to global capital markets.

About the Saxo Bank Group

Saxo Bank connects people to investment opportunities in global capital markets. As a provider of multi-asset trading and investment, Saxo Bank strives to empower people with a user-friendly, seamless and personalised platform experience that gives them exactly what they need, when they need it, no matter if they want to actively trade global markets or invest into their future.

Founded in 1992, Saxo Bank was one of the first financial institutions to develop an online trading platform that provided private investors with the same tools and market access as professional traders, large institutions and fund managers. Saxo combines an agile fintech mindset with close to 30 years of experience and track record in global capital markets to deliver a state-of-the-art experience to clients. The Saxo Bank Group holds four banking licenses and is well regulated globally. Saxo offers clients around the world broad access to global capital markets across asset classes, where they can trade more than 40,000 instruments in over 20 languages from one single margin account. The Saxo Bank Group also powers more than 135 financial institutions as partners by boosting the investment experience they can offer their clients via its open banking technology.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo Bank’s client assets total more than 75 billion Euros and the company has more than 2,000 financial and technology professionals in financial centers around the world including London, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, Zurich, Dubai and Tokyo.

