Paris – His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, yesterday unveiled a $30 million funding commitment to the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).

The announcement was made during a speech at the organization’s Second Donors’ and Partners’ Conference which was held under the patronage of the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron and was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALIPH, Dr. Thomas Kaplan, along with other ministers and cultural officials.

His Highness Prince Badr said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proud of its contribution to the success of ALIPH’s recent projects, and we look forward to strengthening our support and collaboration to ensure future generations are able to experience the wonders of these sites first-hand.”

During the conference, His Highness Prince Badr delivered a speech thanking President Macron for his sponsorship of the conference. He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of ALIPH Foundation’s Board of Directors, which has managed over 150 projects to rehabilitate or protect cultural heritage sites conducted in 26 countries, across four continents.

His Highness added: " The preservation of our culture and heritage from threats such as illegal trafficking, neglect, environmental destruction, and more, are core aspects of Saudi Vision 2030. We are committed to supporting international efforts to continue this work, especially within our country’s role as vice chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.”

He concluded his speech by welcoming ALIPH’s progressive steps towards transforming into an international organization and reiterated the Kingdom’s support of the foundation’s efforts to advance the international cultural agenda.

The Minister also met with several cultural officials on the sidelines of the conference, including Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, and Chairman of ALIPH Foundation Dr. Thomas Kaplan.

