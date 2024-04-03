JEDDAH — The Community Jameel Saudi Foundation has unveiled its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing a series of impactful programs and initiatives designed to enhance economic, social, environmental, and technological development in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



Over the past year, Community Jameel Saudi has worked closely with various sectors to initiate developmental efforts, benefiting over 36,043 individuals and increasing the total number of beneficiaries to 891,015 since its inception.



Hassan Jameel, Vice President of Abdul Latif Jameel, emphasized the foundation's dedication to contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 through significant initiatives and programs. The foundation aims to continue its path of development and improvement in 2024, ensuring its initiatives create a lasting impact on Saudi Arabia's progress and future prosperity.



Significant strides were made in competency development, with Bab Rizq Jameel marking its 20th anniversary by helping create one million job opportunities. New initiatives like the Skills Kit portal, the Virtual Jobs Fair, and Training Ending with Employment programs in the coffee sector have been launched. Additionally, 100 students participated in the Space Science Camp, learning about the space industry and advanced technologies.



In the realm of women empowerment, the Nafisa Shams Academy introduced an e-learning platform accredited by the National Center for E-Learning, benefitting 232 trainees and providing vocational training to 54 women. The "Fashion Bootcamp" and "Fashion in Film Production" initiative in AlUla supported Saudi female entrepreneurs and trainees in the fashion sector. Nafisa Shams Company celebrated producing one million products and opened a specialized production center to support SMEs and entrepreneurs.



The Entrepreneurs' advancement pillar saw the seventh edition of the StartSmart Competition, supporting over 5,095 individuals with equity-free cash prizes and organizing meetups and the "Social Media Lab" event for digital marketing enthusiasts.



Humanitarian initiatives were also a focus, with significant contributions to the Public Relief Campaign for the Palestinian People, collaborations with Bonyan Society for Social Services, and the provision of health services, housing support, and educational opportunities for those in need. The "Hemam Jameel" program trained individuals with special needs in e-commerce skills, and the "Tanweer Jameel" program rewarded academically excellent orphan students with trips to Japan and Thailand.



Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation served 7,960 patients in 2023, earning CARF accreditation for its high-quality services. The foundation's diverse services and activities were recognized with the Princess Seetah Bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work and the Sindian Award for Social Innovation.

