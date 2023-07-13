New Delhi: The Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association, and the Chairman of G20 Saudi Young Entrepreneurship Alliance, Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, will lead the delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participating in the G20 Youth Entrepreneurs Alliance (G20YEA2023) summit, which will be held in New Delhi tomorrow.



The G20YEA2023 summit will bring together a select group of entrepreneurs from G20 countries, along with entrepreneurs from other invited countries.



During the summit, the Kingdom's participation will focus on highlighting the support it provides to entrepreneurs, creating a conducive regulatory environment for the growth of small and medium enterprises, and aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The delegation will also showcase the advantages offered to entrepreneurs interested in starting their projects in the Kingdom, as well as those seeking to expand or relocate their companies' headquarters to Saudi Arabia.