Washington: The Mohammed bin Salman "Misk" Foundation successfully concluded its five-day "Misk Fellowship" program camp in Washington, DC, USA, with the participation of 70 BA, Masters, and Ph.D. graduates from both genders. The camp's agenda featured distinguished leadership activities, providing an intensive practical and methodological framework for the development of future leaders.



The primary goal of the program is to have a positive impact on institutions and organizations in the public, private, and non-profit sectors in the Kingdom. It also aims to extend this impact to society and the world by fostering innovative solutions to local issues and providing the necessary tools to encourage innovation, social responsibility, and sustainability of initiatives.



The Misk Fellowship Camp was specifically designed to identify and nurture talented young individuals, empowering them to achieve their ambitions and supporting their personal and professional growth. The program inspires participants to set ambitious leadership goals and fosters an interactive youth community for future leaders. Notably, the program participants joined a vibrant youth community that included graduates from prestigious institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Yale, the University of London, Oxford, John Hopkins, and the University of California Berkeley.



It is worth mentioning that the "Misk Fellowship" program is one of the initiatives under the "Misk Leaders" track, which seeks to empower future leaders by unleashing the potential of Saudi youth.