Dubai’s branded residences market delivered one of its strongest years on record in 2025, defined by rapid expansion, record-setting transactions, and a clear acceleration in ultra-luxury demand. What was once a niche segment within the premium residential market has evolved into a structurally significant asset class, supported by investor-friendly policies, global brand participation, and the city’s ability to absorb trophy real estate at scale.

2025 closed with 166 branded residence projects and 51,692 units in Dubai, alongside a sharp rise in trophy transactions above AED 100M.

Below are the key numbers, benchmarks, and location shifts shaping the market.

Key Numbers (2025)

166 projects | 51,692 units

12,873 transactions | AED 79.1B (USD 21.36B)

22 trophy transactions (AED 100M+) | AED 4.0B

Average achieved price: USD 1,028/ft² (AED 3,777/ft²)

During 2025, 34 branded residence projects were launched with a total inventory of 8,607 units, bringing Dubai’s branded residence market to 166 projects and 51,692 units by year-end. This expansion is not only visible in supply, it is reflected in transaction behavior and capital deployment at the top end of the market, underscoring continued developer and brand confidence in the segment. The growth reflects sustained international demand and Dubai’s ability to absorb new branded offerings across multiple locations and price points.

As of 2025, the market comprises approximately 18,842 ready branded units and 32,850 units under construction.

Annual Transaction Activity

Branded residences transaction activity remained resilient year-on-year, with 12,873 transactions recorded in 2025 versus 12,606 transactions in 2024, representing a +2.1% increase in volume. In value terms, the market saw a significantly stronger expansion: total branded residences transaction value rose from AED 57.3B (USD 15.47B) in 2024 to AED 79.1B (USD 21.36B) in 2025, reflecting a +38.0% increase year-on-year. This divergence between volume and value highlights a clear shift toward larger-ticket transactions and increased capital concentration at the top end of the branded residences market.

Off-plan transactions continued to dominate activity across 2025, accounting for approximately 82% of annual branded residence transactions.

Trophy Transactions Doubled and Value Nearly Tripled

One of the clearest indicators of 2025’s momentum was the sharp rise in trophy transactions. Using AED 100 million+ as the benchmark for trophy real estate, Dubai recorded:

2024: 11 trophy transactions, totaling AED 1.5 billion

2025: 22 trophy transactions, totaling AED 4.0 billion

In other words, trophy transactions doubled in volume and surged in value, highlighting a market where ultra-high-net-worth buyers are not only active, but increasingly comfortable deploying capital into large-ticket branded assets.

Record Sales Confirm Ultra-Luxury Depth

The year was also defined by headline transactions that would be exceptional in any global city. Among the most notable was the sale of a Bugatti Residences penthouse for USD 149.76 million (AED 550 million) the most expensive transaction recorded in the report’s dataset and a landmark moment for automotive-branded residential real estate.

Pricing Benchmarks and Market Resilience

Dubai’s branded residences market continued to demonstrate pricing resilience in 2025. The average achieved price per square foot across branded residences closed at USD 1,028/ft² (AED 3,777/ft²), representing an increase of approximately 15% compared to last year’s average of AED 3,288/ft².

At the ultra-prime end of the market, the highest achieved price per square foot registered in 2025 was recorded at Atlantis The Royal at USD 4,979/ft² (AED 18,294/ft²), followed by Jumeirah Asora Bay at USD 4,945/ft² (AED 18,182/ft²) and Aman Residences at USD 4,718/ft² (AED 17,328/ft²), highlighting continued depth in trophy waterfront assets and tightly held luxury inventory.

Premium Dispersion Across Locations

Branded residences continued to command a significant premium over non-branded residential stock, averaging approximately 43% across comparable locations. The highest branded premium was recorded on Jumeirah Bay Island, driven by extremely limited land availability and the presence of a single branded residential offering, Bulgari, reinforcing the role of scarcity in premium formation.

While waterfront and beachfront locations typically command the strongest branded premiums, 2025 data highlights notable exceptions. Dubai Maritime City and Dubai Islands recorded negative branded premiums relative to non-branded developments. In both locations, several premium non-branded developments, often designed as self-contained master communities have achieved higher pricing, while the presence of more affordable surrounding stock has limited overall branded uplift.

The Emergence of New Ultra-Prime District

Location dynamics continue to evolve. The Peninsula district, where Aman is located, has emerged as a new focal point for ultra-high-net-worth demand. The entry of brands such as Aman, Rosewood, and Capella is transforming the Peninsula into a highly concentrated ultra-prime waterfront enclave.

At the citywide level, Downtown Dubai remains the largest branded residential district with 22 projects, followed by Palm Jumeirah and Business Bay with 17 projects each.

For full transaction data, pricing benchmarks, brand rankings, district breakdowns, and methodology, read the Dubai Branded Residences Report H2 2025.