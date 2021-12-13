Saab, a leading defence and security company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced today a new agreement with Tawazun on a business plan for a brand new product area, which Saab will begin developing in the UAE.

This latest agreement is in the area of secure communications and follows multiple agreements for other sectors concluded in the previous months between Saab and Tawazun. This new agreement covers mission-critical LTE/5G systems for public safety and use in crisis and conflict situations, offering fast, reliable and secure voice and data communication to deliver a complete end-to-end solution optimally suited to customer needs.

Commenting on the agreement, Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab Ltd., said, “Saab is investing heavily in the UAE, creating world-class Emirati defence and security solutions for national needs, as well as for the global market. We are keen to build on our partnership with Tawazun to enhance our significant contributions to the local industry, and to continue playing a central role in the sector’s growth in the UAE. We are growing Emirati talent and providing UAE nationals with a rewarding career path, enabling them to positively contribute to the country.”

The initiative involves highly skilled engineers, local production, and the development of local supply chains. Saab also aims to employ and train UAE nationals, who will be both an essential part of the company’s presence in the country and key to the success of the initiative across the full spectrum of development areas.

“This achievement underlines the benefits of Tawazun’s work to further develop and manage industrial partnerships that have a strategic economic impact on the UAE in more than one way,” said Matar Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer for Tawazun. “This is an industrial partnership that benefits all partners, creates value through products that are made in the UAE, adds to the self-sufficiency of the industrial sector through the development of human capabilities, and works to the benefit of the UAE telecommunications sector.”

A significant percentage of the products used to create a mission-critical LTE/5G system use advanced technology which Saab will use to build intellectual property in-country, in particular by developing the system architecture, manufacturing, and assembly.

The projected benefits from this new business agreement should substantially bolster global export sales, in addition to strengthening manufacturing and development in the UAE. Furthermore, it is expected to boost national telecommunications technology and expertise, as a major asset in the effort to build a sustainable smart economy.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Asaad Masri/ Marie Peguilhan

Kekst CNC

+971 4 367 6155

SaabUAE@kekstcnc.com

www.saab.com

About Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems.

Saab is established in the United Arab Emirates where it partners with the UAE government and academia to grow a high-tech defence and security industry. The company develops world-class solutions, for national needs as well as for the global market.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021