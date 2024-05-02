Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2024.

Consolidated Sales: Approximately 71 trillion Korean won

Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

Sales: 70 trillion to 72 trillion Korean won

Operating Profit: 6.5 trillion to 6.7 trillion Korean won

※ 2023 4Q and 2023 1Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won) 2023.4Q 2023.1Q Sales 67.78 63.75 Operating profit 2.82 0.64

