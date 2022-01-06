Will see the continued export of homegrown brands to international markets and furthered demand for health-conscious concepts and plant-based products this year

DUBAI, UAE – Looking at the year ahead UAE restaurant consultancy, Restaurant Secrets Inc.’s founder & CEO, Gabrielle F. Mather shares her outlook on 2022’s top trends in F&B and where the industry will witness substantial growth this year.

Rise of delivery-only brands

Delivery brands will find better representation and standardization of aggregator fees at negotiated industry standards this year, as we see the launch of more delivery-only concepts. As the landscape of how we dine at home and work changes positively, the delivery business is seeing a renaissance in the quality and variety of offerings available. We forecast the shift to a four-and-a-half-day work week and emphasis on life/work balance to be a game changer to how people invest their leisure hours. With more time and disposable income, couples, singles and families will order in more than ever. It’s the best time to launch high quality delivery brands.

More non-licensed standalone brands in new neighbourhoods

New neighbourhood locations will become prime options for non-licensed standalone brands in 2022 as the city expands and demand for suburban living rises, bringing with it an audience looking for accessibly-priced, family-friendly restaurants close to their homes.

Further openings of licensed venues in residential areas

More licensed restaurants in prime neighborhoods with licensed pavilions will emerge in 2022, as Dubai residents living in communities around the city seek to enjoy a quality F&B offering without having to travel too far from their place of residence.

Continued international export of Dubai homegrown brands

As more and more quality, original concepts are born and successfully operated in Dubai, we will witness the continued export of homegrown brands to international markets – particularly to KSA, London and other major destinations.

A demand for health-driven concepts and plant-based products

2022 will bring a heightened look at health-driven dining experiences, with high demand for immunity booster juices, nutritious menu items, as well as plant-based products, as consumers become increasingly educated on what they are putting in their bodies, as well as being more mindful about food nutrition because of health risks from viruses like Covid-19.

About Restaurant Secrets Inc.

Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) is a team of expert Restaurant Consultants & Business Incubators in the UAE that has served over 300 brands since its inception in 2001. The ISO 9001 certified firm provides full solution F&B incubation in-house. Nothing is outsourced at RSI. This unique business set up ensures synergistic results as teams work together to develop all elements of a restaurant including concept development, menu engineering, feasibility studies, business plans, layouts & interior design, branding & marketing, talent requisition, franchise development, pre- and post-opening operational support and more. To name a few, some of RSI’s most significant projects recently include Montauk Boutique Café, Colt, Roti Rollers, La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, Clinton’s Baking Street, So Tea, OPSO, Mitts & Trays, and The Loft at Dubai Opera.

About Gabrielle F. Mather

CEO & Founder, Restaurant Secrets Inc. and Cornerstone 61 Consultancy

Gabrielle Mather, Founder & CEO of Restaurant Secrets Inc. & Cornerstone 61 Consultancy, both specialized F&B firms based in Dubai has lived across the UK, Singapore & UAE. Her 25 years of experience as a Dubai resident along with her diverse international experiences are illustrated in both her business & personal life. She is a seasoned Restaurateur, Operator & as a trusted F&B Consultant she has been incubating F&B businesses since 2001. Gabrielle has led the development of over 300 F&B Concepts with 360 degrees hands on experience in BOH & FOH experiences with particular expertise in concept creation, menu development, interior design & brand development. Her leadership oversaw the Rebranding & operational turn-around of 4 prime Emaar properties La Sere, The Loft at Dubai Opera, Taikun & Distillery in the 2019 acquisition of the 100 million Capex venues by Restaurant Secrets Inc. With a Business (Marketing) degree from the University of Hartford, she is also a BVQI - ISO certified Quality Auditor & trained in luxury product development at the University of London.

