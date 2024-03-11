The Business Year (TBY) is thrilled to announce the release of The Business Year: Qatar 2024, its latest research on the local economy. Following a proud tradition of providing investors, businesses, and governments with valuable first-hand insights into a vast array of dynamic markets, the latest Qatar edition features interviews with over 200 top-level executives and policymakers. The publication was produced with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Chamber, the US-Qatar Business Council, and the Qatar Businesswomen Association.

During its year-long research, TBY’s team on the ground focused on exploring the country’s plans for the future. Having hosted the successful and captivating 2022 FIFA World Cup, which drew in over 1 million fans to the country, Qatar caught the globe’s attention and positioned itself as an emerging powerhouse in the region.

This past year marked a crucial stage for Qatar’s planning as the country draws ever closer to the conclusion of Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030). The Qatari business ecosystem is focused on the transformation of the economy and its key industries, leveraging the infrastructure developed over the past decade.

This is why TBY’s latest report on Qatar features key actors that are paramount to achieving these objectives, including HE Dr. Saleh bin Mohammad Al Nabit, President of the Planning and Statistics Authority, who shed light on the foundations of the third National Development Strategy, the final step on the road to QNV 2030.

Considering the importance of economic diversification and Qatar’s push to strengthen all sectors, and in order to provide its readers with first hand expertise, The Business Year’s latest edition also includes interviews with key figures such as: HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; Sheik Ali Al Waleed Al-Thani, CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA Qatar); Sheikh Saif bin Abdullah Al-Thani, CEO of EDAA; Fahad Al-Khalifa, Group CEO of Masraf Al Rayan; and Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

The Business Year: Qatar 2024 explores how companies from a vast array of sectors began focusing on diversifying their business while becoming more environmentally friendly and implementing new technologies, with digitalization and sustainability being at the forefront of the country’s priorities. Additionally, projects that are crucial for economic and social prosperity, such as education, healthcare, transportation, and public services are covered in detail.

In order to deepen its understanding of the country’s economy and discuss key issues with top-level executives and figures, The Business Year hosted the Qatar Investment Conference 2023: Qatar National Vision and Beyond. The event was attended by representatives from both the private and public sectors to discuss the potential of technology and innovation in empowering the country’s business landscape, as well as explore how specific industries such as tourism, hospitality, real estate, finance, energy, and ICT are gaining increasingly more traction in Qatar’s economic diversification agenda.

At the event, HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, highlighted how Qatar is establishing itself as a unique tourist destination with modern infrastructure and well-preserved, authentic Middle Eastern heritage.

The Business Year has been and continues to be committed to covering the growth and evolution of Qatar through its hands-on research and international expertise in order to showcase investment opportunities offered by the country in the post-World Cup environment.

TBY is fast approaching its 10th anniversary of Qatar coverage, and has already begun work on The Business Year: Qatar 2025.

The Business Year: Qatar 2024 is available now on business information platforms including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet. It is also available on PressReader, Issuu, and Google Books, as well as at thebusinessyear.com.